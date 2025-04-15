Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SCHH stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

