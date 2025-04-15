Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.