Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

