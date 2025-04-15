Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.35 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Americold Realty Trust worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,949 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 825,809 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,018,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 684,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -270.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

