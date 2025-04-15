Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.97 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $8,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $212.66.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

