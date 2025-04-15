Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

