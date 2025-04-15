Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 49.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $111.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

