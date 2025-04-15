Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.51 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,584,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,015 shares of company stock worth $13,208,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB
MongoDB Stock Down 2.6 %
MDB stock opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.20.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.