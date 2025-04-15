Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.51 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,584,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,015 shares of company stock worth $13,208,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.6 %

MDB stock opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

