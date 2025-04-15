Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.59 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.78.

FFIV stock opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.43. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

