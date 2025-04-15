Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.71 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 572,531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $22,464,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 336,823 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on POR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.