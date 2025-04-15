Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.93 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

