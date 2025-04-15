Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDW. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

BNDW opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1902 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

