Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.64 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of VeriSign worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 602.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $5,204,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $247.22 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $258.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

