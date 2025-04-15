Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of NatWest Group worth $21,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NWG stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

