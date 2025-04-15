Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1,075.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,859 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $25,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $618,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 4.4 %

BATS FNOV opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

