Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

