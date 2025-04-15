Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1,089.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 551,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 903,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Shares of DMBS stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

