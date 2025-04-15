Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vontier worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.