Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 381,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

EPD stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

