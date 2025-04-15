Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,225 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.24% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,659 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 532.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,166,000.

DGCB stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

