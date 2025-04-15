Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,464 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bruker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

