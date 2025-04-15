Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 82,885 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $342,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

