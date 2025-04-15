Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,561 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 937.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.