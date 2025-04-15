Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 90,758 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
