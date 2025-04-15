Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after purchasing an additional 365,954 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

