Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,508 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,552 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8,471.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 293,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,975,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4,977.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,503 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

