Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,667 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.