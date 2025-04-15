Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,985 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after acquiring an additional 905,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,844,000 after acquiring an additional 749,932 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

