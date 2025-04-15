ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

ExlService Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $475.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $8,682,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 422,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 331,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

