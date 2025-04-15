ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 154.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

PSNL stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $286.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

