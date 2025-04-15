Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $116.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $810,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,417,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

