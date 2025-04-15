Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,769 Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Get Life360 alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

Insider Activity

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Life360 news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,524.16. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,076,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,847.84. The trade was a 32.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,814 shares of company stock worth $7,012,426.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Life360 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.