Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

