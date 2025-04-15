Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $149,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,487,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $214.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.96 and its 200-day moving average is $261.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

