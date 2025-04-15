Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,279 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

