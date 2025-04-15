Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,287 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Wolfe Research started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

