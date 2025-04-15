Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

