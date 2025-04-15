Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

Shares of AVB opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

