Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,857,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 94,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Avista’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVA

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.