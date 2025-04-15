Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

