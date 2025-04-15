Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 190.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 319,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 386,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $7,678,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

