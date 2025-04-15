Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 922.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 671,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 605,640 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

