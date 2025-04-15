Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pagaya Technologies worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $64,445.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,792.55. This trade represents a 7.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,715. This trade represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $714,905. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

PGY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

