Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Patria Investments worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $600.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

