Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

