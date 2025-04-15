Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Establishment Labs worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 248,888 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $903.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.77. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.