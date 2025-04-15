Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 585,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

JELD opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

