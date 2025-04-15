Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $2,531,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $299.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.49 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average of $351.69.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,058.36. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,012 shares of company stock worth $2,588,521. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

