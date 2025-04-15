Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,458,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 222,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 117,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

