Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $119.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

